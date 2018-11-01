Threshing Machine – KMW Agri

Main Menu

| November 1, 2018

Threshing Machine – KMW by Kirloskar is a leading manufacturer of Multicrop threshing machine in India. It is used for separation of grain from straw in crops like rice, wheat and barley. It removes the seeds from the stalks and husks. Enquire For more details, Visit – https://kmwagri.com/multicrop-thresher-machine/

