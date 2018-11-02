|

Biopesticides Market 2022 Is Expected To Reach USD 7,626.3 Million

The Global Biopesticide Market is Expected to grow in the coming years due to high demand for ecofriendly agricultural treatment products. In various regions, Government are implementing rules to adopt ecofriendly products for agriculture. Biopesticides are biological or biologically-derived agents, Which are environment friendly.

The Biopesticides Market will grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 7,626.3 million by 2022, driven by the increasing investment from leading crop protection companies in biopesticides market, growing awareness about environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, increasing organic farming and demand for organic food, and rising government initiatives to promote the use of biopesticides across the globe.

In order to fulfill the food demand of growing population, higher and advanced productive agricultural materials are required. Over the last several decades, there have been tremendous efforts to improve agricultural yields through extensive application of chemicals that have long-lasting and profound effects on the environment and human being. Therefore, to feed the world population without damaging environment, the use of biopesticides is increasing significantly across the globe, driving the growth of biopesticides market.

Scope of the Report:

 Biopesticides Market, by Type

• Bioinsecticide

• Bioherbicide

• Bio fungicide

• Bionematicide

 Biopesticides Market, by Application

• Soil Treatment

• Root Treatment

• Post-Harvest

 Biopesticides Market, by Formulation

• Liquid Formulation

• Dry Formulation

 Biopesticides Market, by Origin

• Microbial

• Biochemical

• Plant Incorporated Protectant

 Biopesticides Market, by Drivers

• Increasing Investments from Leading Crop Protection Companies in

Biopesticides Market

• Growing Awareness about Environmental Safety with Use of

Biopesticides

• Improving Crop Quality and Yield with the Use of Biopesticides

• Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Food

Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote the Use of Biopesticide

Across the Glob

Geographically, the global biopesticides market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share in the global biopesticides market in 2016, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific region.

The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising concern over harmful chemicals on environment, increasing demand for organic food, and its most streamlined registration process.

However, Asia-pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the biopesticides market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-pacific region is attributed to the increasing demand for organic food production, high prevalence of crop diseases, and government initiatives to develop and increase application of biopesticides in the region.

