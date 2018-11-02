Electric Heating Cable Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2025

|

2nd November 2018 – Global Electric Heating Cable Market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR in the forecast period. Heating cable systems are designed to protect against cold-related problems throughout the home and business. De-icing kits protects against from frost, frost damage and frozen pipes. Specially, designed heating cables systems keep walkways and driveways clear of ice that prevents pedestrian accidents and time wasted shoveling.

Energy efficient floor warming cables and mats provide electric radiant heat to keep floors comfortable and warm. Hot water maintenance system delivers instant hot water at the tap without the expense and complexity of a recirculation system. Heating cable systems provide great benefits in commercial and industrial settings where pipe and vessel process temperature maintenance is critical such as in petrochemical plants or oil and gas refineries.

An electric heating cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also referred to as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintained and many more. Electrical heating cables offer unique thermal solutions ranging from process temperature maintenance to freeze protection, hot water supply, tank and vessel heating, frost heave prevention that are specifically geared for reliable performance in though and hazardous environments.

The generation of heat in all areas relies on electric heat tracer. In this specific field of technology either the focus is especially on the production of high-quality heating cables. All resistance heating cables are insulated by a fluoropolymer outer jacket. This guarantees elevated temperature resistance up to 300°C, High flexibility, optimal chemical resistance, unlimited aging stability and highest electric strength.

Electric Heating Cable Market is segmented by Geographical Region Europe, North America, Japan, China and Others. Electric Heating Cable Market Key Players include Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermion, Bartech, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Hua yang, Chroma lox, Isopod, King Manufacturing, Flexelec and Garnisch.

