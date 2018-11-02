Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Industry Revenue, Production, Consumption Forecast to 2025

|

2 Nov 2018: Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach USD 65.1 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to rise at a healthy growth rate in the years to come. Gastrointestinal disorders are medical situations associated with the digestive system that disturb the small & large intestine, colon, and rectum. The syndromes mostly comprise peptic ulcer diseases, irritable bowel syndrome and constipation, categorized by several symptoms and signs such as bloating, pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Gastrointestinal therapeutics comprises medications, which are commercially accessible in the market namely Afinitor, Aciphex, Akynzeo, Prilosec and Dificid.In addition, the factors that propel the growth of market comprise the growing healthcare spending, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disease due to additional numbers of clinical trials, unhealthy dietary habits.

On the other hand, the high competition among several key players to lead the market may ultimately rule the price attrition, and hamper the growth of market. However, these Gastro intestinal therapeutics have side effects, such as they have a low diagnosis rates, and stern rules for the approval of drugs. These factors will limit the growth of market in the years to come. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Gastrointestinal Therapeutics industry may be explored by type, Route Administration, applications, Distribution Channel and geography. The market may be explored by type as Branded, (Antacids, Enzyme Replacement Therapies, Amino salicylates, Proton Pump Inhibitors others), Generics.

Branded gastrointestinal drugs dominated the market in 2016. However, it is anticipated to observe a decline in CAGR during the upcoming period due to saturation of generic medicines in the market. Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market may be explored by Route Administration as Intravenous, Oral, and Others. “Intravenous” segment dominated the route administration in the industry in 2016. Gastrointestinal Therapeutics industry may be explored by applications as GERD, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn’s Disease, and others. “Others” segment dominated the market in 2016. This “others” segment may comprise chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome opioid-induced constipation, diarrhea, nausea, recurrent gastrointestinal infections, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, and pancreatic insufficiency.

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market may be explored by Distribution Channel as Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies. The Online pharmacies segment dominated the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics industry in 2017. Moreover, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing incidence of chronic diseases has caused in an extensive gap in the source of and demand for main drugs. The factors are anticipated to present remunerative development projections for online pharmacies throughout the upcoming period.

North America accounted for the major share of the global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period. The market for Gastrointestinal Therapeutics in North America, especially in the U.S., is the most lucrative one and gaining robust traction from numerous features such as changing lifestyle, resultant in grater occurrence of gastrointestinal diseases will upsurge the gastrointestinal therapeutics in North America region in the years to come. North America followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the gastrointestinal therapeutics industry include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., ALLERGAN, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

