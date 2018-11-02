Workplace Transformation Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

|

Market Highlights:

The workplace transformation market has been growing pervasively, mainly due to the technological advancements and the augmenting uptake of workflow management in enterprises. Organizations are increasingly introducing digital transformations in their workplace to ensure greater employee satisfaction and more productivity.

Factors such as the changing nature of workplaces, processes supported by organizational restructuring and reorganizing, reduction in operational expenditures are significantly driving the growth of the workplace transformation market. Also, increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) along with the enterprise mobility solutions & services is in turn, escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the huge traction, this market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global workplace transformation market is expected to reach approximately 22 BN USD registering a striking CAGR of 17 % during 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

NTT Data Corporation (Japan),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Atos (France),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Ltd. (India),

Citrix Systems (U.S.),

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.),

Wipro Ltd. (India), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Infosys (India), and Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

October 24, 2018 – Ricoh Hong Kong Limited (Japan), a multinational company empowering digital workplaces through innovative technologies and services launched cloud services for digital workplace transformation. Leveraging the multi-cloud access offered from Platform Equinix® the new cloud services will support Hong Kong’s digital workplace transformation that can replace customers’ cumbersome manual and paper-based processes with streamlined record keeping through a single user portal.

Competitive Analysis

The global market of workplace transformation appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain a competitive advantage in this market.

Segmentation:

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Service Types: Enterprise Mobility, Collaboration Services, Telecom Services, Workplace Upgrade And Migration Services, Asset Management Services, Service Desk, Desktop Virtualization, Field Services, Application Management Services, Workplace Automation Services, and Unified Communication among others.

By Organization Size: Small, Medium Size, and Large Enterprises.

By End-User: BFSI, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Automotive Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & IT among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the North American region accounts for the leading market for workplace transformation. Factors substantiating the market growth include advancements in technologies and the market proliferation of digitization in the region. Moreover, the presence of well-established infrastructures that allow a favorable environment for the development of technologies and the presence of key players are some of the key driving forces behind the market growth. These prevailing trends are also expected to cumulatively support the market to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The workplace transformation market in the European region is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the burgeoning automotive and healthcare sector. The emerging telecommunication & IT industry in the region is supporting the market growth favorably. Besides, the high adoption of workplace transformation services in the government, as well as the corporate sector drives the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a promising market for workplace transformation which is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Burgeoning industries such as automotive, telecom, healthcare, and media & entertainment help the market to increase pervasively.

Growing workplace transformation markets in countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India substantiate the market growth, augmenting the demand for the adoption of these workplace transformation services. Market players are focusing on targeting the development of advent solutions to meet the increasing requirement of customers which, in turn, increases the market size.

