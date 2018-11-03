Main Menu

Introduction to the Power over Ethernet Switch

| November 3, 2018

Power over Ethernet or POE is a technology which lets your network cables carry the electrical power. For example, a digital security camera requires two connections when it is being installed: a network connection, which communicates with video recording and display equipment; and a power connection which delivers the electrical power needed for the camera to operate.

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Introduction to Ethernet and Ethernet Cables

Ethernet is standard communication protocol which is embedded in software and hardware devices. It isRead More

Doorstep Service to Give Marriage Certificate

It is a common thing said that marriages are made in heaven and celebrated onRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *