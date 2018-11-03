Lodha The Park- Provides Unlimited Conveniences At Your Fingertips

|

Lodha The Park group is recently working on its “The Park” project which is being constructed as per the modern requirement. The project covers a huge area and the high-quality material is used in the construction work. Here, each and every apartment is attractively designed where everyone desires to live. Lodha The Park is exclusively designed in the delightful environment where you will feel fresh every time.

It will be provided with sheer amenities that are demanded by the today’s generation which includes Gymnasium, Swimming Pool, Multipurpose Hall, Exclusive Clubhouse, Jogging Track, Meditation Deck, Power Backup, Indoor and Outdoor Games, Telecom Facility and Car Parking Space. Apart from this, the security services are very high so that there is no risk of safety. You are getting all these amenities in the Lodha Park Worli at a very reasonable price. So, what are you waiting for, book an apartment for your family and give them a wonderful surprise. Make this place your permanent address where comfort and luxury come first.

Amenities that make you joyful

The homeowners can avail several internal amenities in Lodha Allura such as air conditioned rooms, air conditioned entrance lobby, hi-speed passengers and service lift, best configured floor lobbies, modular kitchen with chimney and branded sanitary fittings, uniquely created store room, and classy designer floor tiles in all the rooms.

Supreme Location from where every place is neaby

This project offers splendid connectivity and the high return on your investment. Lodha The Park Address would prove to be the best investment from your hand. The matchless interior and the unique layout of your apartment will impress you. Exclusively planned by quintessential architects these flats are highly airy which offers you cheerful life.

Other Highlights of Trump Tower Mumbai

• Elphinstone Railway Station is reachable within 2.9 km distance

• Paripatra Karyalaya is reachable within 0.9 km

• Podar Hospital is approachable within 5-7 minutes

• Chhatarapati Shivaji International Airport is approachable within 21 minutes.

Lodha The Park Trump Tower is located at the most posh areas in Mumbai, Worli which is surrounded by the reputed companies such as HDFC Bank, Tata, Siemens and many more. Also, the finest hotels, luxury retail stores and entertainment zone lie within the proximity. This gives a huge advantage to the homeowners as they can easily hang out with their friends with the convenience of public transport.

Whether you have a small family or joint family Lodha Parkside is the best match for you. It consists of 2, 3, 4 and 5 BHK apartments with high-specifications which are having remarkable interiors. The whole township has 6 high-rise magnificent towers which consist of 2000 units surrounded by lust green area. All the apartments are composed of spacious rooms which have branded Vitrified and ceramic tiles and high-quality sanitary fittings with Berger weatherproof paint on the walls.

You should not miss such wonderful opportunity from your hands. Contact us soon to know more about the price details and the Lodha Worli .

Contact us for the property Details

Call:- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Register here

http://www.lodhathepark-worli.com for more Information

Visit Us:- http://www.srkresidency.com/lodha-thepark-worli/ or Godrej Golf Links

http://www.lodhathepark.srkresidency.com/