MARS Release 20180517 Now Available
MARS Automation for MS Access Version 7.0 Build 20180517 has been released. This update includes software enhancements and bug fixes.
Issues Resolved in MARS Version 7.0 Build 20180419:
– Trial pop up when manually executing schedules
– Additional performance improvements & minor bug fixes
Enhancements:
– New user interface when executing schedules manually
The next release of MARS is scheduled for November 2018.
For more information about MARS Automation For MS Access, please visit https://go.christiansteven.com/ms-access-reports-query-macro-automation-scheduler-mars
About ChristianSteven Software
Established 2002 in London, UK, ChristianSteven is a premier developer of Business Intelligence, Report Scheduler & Business Automation software. We offer high-quality, clean, and professional solutions that solve mission-critical large enterprise needs. Our products are unique with flexible, intuitive interfaces and rich functionality to match.
ChristianSteven Software presents a new release of MARS Automation For MS Access – the one-stop solution for automating, scheduling, exporting, distributing and delivering your Microsoft Access reports, queries and macros.
Related News
Global Operational Analytics Market to reach a market size of $11.98 billion by 2022
According to a new report Global Operational Analytics market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, theRead More
Patio Heaters, 2013 Market Research Report
ReportsandMarkets recently adds report on Global and Southeast Asia Patio Heaters Market, 2013-2023 which hasRead More