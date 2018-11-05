Gynecology Congress 01-02 April 2019
Gynaecology and Obstetrics 2019 initiated by Editors-Journal of Gynaecology and Obstetrics will offer you an unforgettable experience in exploring new opportunities. This conference aims at gathering all researcher’s, professionals, experts etc. from around the globe under single roof to gap the bridge between technology and healthcare which can lead to the beginning of new era of treatment.
We look forward to seeing you in Paris, France.
For more details please visit our website for Gynaecology and Obstetrics 2019
http://obstetrics-gynecology.healthconferences.org
With our best wishes,
Europe Conferences
Related News
Assisted Living Center For Dementia Patients In Belton, TX
Belton, TX/2018: Patients with Dementia require a caring, safe and comforting environment to thrive in.Read More
FOR GOOD DENTAL HYGIENE VISIT “GARDEN GROVE DENTAL ARTS” CLINIC
Taking care of your oral health is strictly important. We have to make sure ourRead More