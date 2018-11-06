Rainscreen Cladding Industry Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share to 2024

|

6 Nov 2018: Global Rain Screen Cladding Market size is expected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2024. Rain screen cladding is an attachment of the outer skin with a ventilated & drained cavity provided to a new or existing building infrastructure. The main purpose of rain screen cladding is to protect the exterior wall of a building from rainwater and prevent it from penetrating the interior of the property. The market size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. It provides some advantages such as lightweight material, thermal insulation, improved external appearance and acoustic performance of the buildings. Demand for these products has increased significantly due to promotion by International Energy Agency and World Green Building Council.

In rain screen cladding, some raw materials are used such as fiber cement, metal, composite material, terracotta, high pressure laminates, ceramic, and others. Composites are the leading raw material for the manufacture of rain screen cladding owing to properties like durability, higher strength and flexibility. The “fiber cement” segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. This material can resist the growth of mold, fungi, and bacteria. These materials are gaining increasing importance as they require no special tools for installation. Metals are lightweight and easy to install. Metals such as zinc, aluminum, and steel are used for various applications. They offer some advantages like aesthetic appeal, sound & thermal insulation and fire resistance. Metals are mostly used due to their rigidity, superior flatness, excellent tensile strength and stability under changing thermal conditions.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rainscreen-cladding-market-size/request-sample

The factors that play an important role in the growth of rain screen cladding market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for energy efficient buildings construction, growing construction industry, emerging need for exterior wall protection, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing demand of eco-friendly buildings due to stringent government regulations, rising awareness about environmental degradation, changing lifestyle, and rising disposable income are main factors driving the growth of market in the next couple of years.

However, high installation and maintenance cost are negatively impacting the growth of rain screen cladding industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate, and others. The market is categorized based on raw material, application and geography. The market is classified into application such as commercial, residential, offices, industrial and institutional. The “offices” segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the upcoming period due to increasing refurbishment of office structures.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rainscreen-cladding-market-size

Additionally, the “residential” application is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing expenditure on affordable housing schemes in developing countries, growing over-cladding activities on existing buildings and stringent government rules & regulations for developing green buildings are anticipated to boost the demand for rain screen cladding in the residential sectorAsia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to rain screen cladding market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The key players contributing to the robust development of the rain screen cladding market include King span Insulation plc, Lakesmere International Ltd., Dow Building Solutions, Ash & Lacy Building System Ltd., Carea Ltd., Booth Muirie Ltd., Celotex Ltd., E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co., CGL Facades Co., MF Murray Company, Kalzip Ltd., Rockwool International A/S, NvelopeRainscreen System Ltd. and TAKTL LLC. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/construction

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com