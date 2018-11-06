Main Menu

Self Portrait Floral Fil Coupe Dress

November 6, 2018

Self Portrait Sale at here. Self Portrait Floral Fil Coupe Dress is available at Forlovedress. Cut from red floral fil coupe, this dress is cut with a flattering flared hemline and bell cuffs. The dress is designed with a contrasting black collar and is trimmed with a curved exposed zip along the front.

