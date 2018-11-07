For Hijabs that Keep the Faith in Fashion, SHUKR Has All The Answers

|

With more women trying to find fashionable solutions that don’t compromise on their modesty, SHUKR Islamic Clothing has been merging western trends with daily fashion trends.

The rise of hijab fashion bloggers and Muslim targeted clothing lines raises a question many modest dressers (Muslims especially) have been struggling with: are modesty and beauty able to co-exist?

SHUKR provides appropriate Islamic Clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities in different collections throughout the year. These collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of tops, tunics and cardigans for layering, long dresses, abayas, hijabs, long skirts, and wide leg jeans – which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.

“SHUKR’s vision is to provide exceptional Islamic clothing to Muslims living in the modern age,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. ““We know it can often be difficult for Muslim women in the west to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable.”

The SHUKR hijab is different from other hijabs on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colors and natural fabrics. Hijabs are also available in lightweight cotton and jersey, or a warmer wool fabric. SHUKR’s Easy Care hijab range also makes it effortless to bring an elegant touch of style to any woman’s wardrobe.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

