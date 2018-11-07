Main Menu

Hoverboard Cheap UK

| November 7, 2018

Hoverboards Put On No-Fly List, As Airlines Cite Fire Concerns. “There have been at least 99 incident reports of the battery packs in self-balancing scooters/hoverboards overheating, sparking, smoking, catching fire and/or exploding,” the CPSC says, “including reports of burn injuries and property damage.”

Sports No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

T10 Cricket League 2018, Schedule, BroadCasting, Live Streaming & TV information

t10league.org is the information blog. The blog is about to share the cricket updates andRead More

T10 Cricket League 2018 Live Streaming & TV information

ricket fans would be more than delighted to know that the International Cricket Council ICCRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *