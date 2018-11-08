|

“Bollywood Actress Mandana Karimi Celebrates Diwali this time In An Eco Friendly Way”

Mandana Karimi who is currently seen in television serial “Ishqbaaz” on Star Plus is

celebrating Diwali this time in an eco friendly way.

Mandana says, Smoke of the crackers closes the pores and makes it difficult for strays to breathe. Let’s make peace for the stray animals and let’s keep this time noiseless for the strays.

Let’s decide not to burn crackers, and celebrate the festival holistically and beautifully. Just like how we celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav, we can celebrate eco friendly Diwali by lighting just diyas, candles, painting a rangoli and ,be very organic about it.

Keeping it simple with Lighting just a phuljadi I feel is a great thing.So every year I love to celebrate Diwali in an eco friendly way and this year is also pretty much same the eco friendly Diwali.”