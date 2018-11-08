It’s ok to fail in life but don’t fail yourself says Gul Sayad

|

Gul Sayad who is gearing up for the release of ‘Dark Side of Life Mumbai City’ says while shooting for the film she realized it is ok to fail in life but you should never fail yourself.

Gul who plays a model that has lost hope in life, interacted with media for the film’s promotion. ‘The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City’ addresses many sensitive issues like depression, communal harmony and mental health that exist in our society.

Talking about playing a depressed Model in the film, Gul said she had a hard time processing the emotions. “I am a very bubbly and happy person. People ask me if I am high because I am always so energetic they think that’s the case, but it never is. I am just very happy and energetic and the character was the complete opposite.

She is a model who is going really well in her career but faces a set back in her personal life. And this is what usually happens if your life does not have a balance you tend to fall prey to depression. I have seen so many people who are just like my character.” said Gul.

Adding further the actress said, “To play her wasn’t easy. To feel depressed during the shoots took a toll on me and I had the same feelings even after I had gone home. It’s during that time I realized that the most important thing to remember is that, it is ok if you fail in life but don’t fail yourself.”

Dark Side of Life Mumbai City will mark Gul Sayad’s debut in Bollywood industry. The actress said, she hopes to work with Farhan Akhtar someday given how he has changed the industry with simple stories.

When asked about her experience working with the cast she said, “Unfortunately I didn’t get many scenes with Mahesh Bhatt sir, but it was an amazing experience to see him act. He has so much experience in the industry he didn’t even have to portray his character out loud, it just came to him naturally. The fact that I could share a movie with him is itself is a very big deal. As for other actors, they were so good at playing their parts, that the film’s shooting became very fun.”

‘The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City’ backed by Rajesh Pardasani’s production showcases more than one story. The film will debut Mahesh Bhatt as an actor who is portraying the character of a painter and Avi as a singer alongside, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Deepraj Rana, Alisha Seema Khan, Gul Hameed, Neha Khan, Jyoti Malshe, Irfan Hussein, Aarti Puri & Kay Kay Menon are also present in the pivotal roles.

Directed by Tariq Khan, ‘The Dark Side Of Life: Mumbai City ‘ will release on 23rd November.