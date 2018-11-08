Premium prize for Asahi Kasei – German Design Award for a fascinating glimpse of the automotive world of tomorrow

|

Düsseldorf, November 08, 2018 – The German Design Council has honoured Asahi Kasei and its fully drivable electric vehicle AKXY™ with the German Design Award 2019 in the category ‘Special Mention’. The predicate ‘Special Mention’ acknowledges works with a design that offers particularly successful solutions and honors the commitment of companies and designers. Asahi Kasei received the award in the category ‘Excellent Product Design – Conceptional Transportation’. The award ceremony will be held in Frankfurt on February 8, 2019.

The German Design Award sets international standards when it comes to innovative design developments. It exclusively honours projects that are pioneering in the German and international design landscape. This is ensured by an international jury, which gathers leading heads from all disciplines of design. Design experts justified their decision as follows: “The concept combines all relevant vehicle areas – exterior and interior – into a progressive design that convinces in form and function right down to the last detail and thus provides a fascinating glimpse of the automotive world of tomorrow”.

“AKXY™ perfectly combines organic curves with inorganic straight lines,” explained Michitaka Udaka, Head of Automotive Marketing at Asahi Kasei, about the design philosophy. “I am delighted that this design, which embodies our ideal for the future of safety, comfort and environmental performance in the automobile, has received such prestigious recognition.

Moreover, futuristic design would not be a contradiction to harmony with the environment, Udaka further said, and it would also offer an invitation to feel good. Components people have direct contact with would be characterised by elegant shapes and soft and warm materials.

Since its debut in Japan in May 2017, AKXY™ has been exhibited at trade shows, roadshows and customer events worldwide. Wherever it appears, the “rolling competence center” stimulates discussions with experts from the automotive industry about the future of the automobile and the solutions AKXY™ offers.

Hideki Tsutsumi, Managing Director of Asahi Kasei Europe, added: “In September 2018, AKXY™ delighted more than 200 customers and journalists at our Business Forum in Düsseldorf. I am proud of this pioneering vehicle and the achievements of our designers and engineers”.

Asahi Kasei will present AKXY™ for the first time at a European trade fair from November 13 to 16, 2019 at the world’s leading trade fair for electronics electronica in Munich (Hall B4 – Booth 516).

For further information on AKXY™ please visit: https://automotive-asahi-kasei.eu/ .

About AKXY™

AKXY™ is a drivable electrically powered concept vehicle focused on vehicle safety, comfort and environmental performance. It contains 36 Asahi Kasei products and technologies, including driver recognition technology to support safe driving, fiber materials and a communication system to improve interior comfort, and high-performance polymers to reduce environmental impact. The name derives from Asahi Kasei X (multiplied by) You (the customer).

About the German Design Council

The German Design Award is awarded by the German Design Council, the German brand and design authority. Its mission from the highest level: To represent the German design scene. Founded in 1953 on the initiative of the German Bundestag, it supports the economy in consistently achieving added brand value through design. This makes the German Design Council one of the world’s leading competence centres for communication and brand management in the field of design. In addition to trade associations and institutions, the exclusive network of foundation members includes in particular the owners and brand managers of many well-known companies.