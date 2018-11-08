Spots Connect: Launchship Studios | 3 Spots game for the enthusiasts of simple | addictive puzzle games
Spots Connect – from the makers of Birds Pop mania & Pastry Jam, Halloween Witch Connect, Garden Paradise, Candy World Fever games.
Launchship Studios presents a brand new connecting 3 Spots game for the enthusiasts of simple and addictive puzzle games. Spots Connect game is sensibly constructed with fun-filled unlimited entertainment.
Connect 3 or more same color spots in a single touch and make the longest possible line to unlock surprise game power ups. Solve the game puzzles cleverly and get a chance to earn up to 3 stars at each game completion. Collect as many stars as you can in the gameplay and claim rewards with your earned stars.
Game Instructions to overcome the game challenges:
Glass blocks: Blob Connect the match dot to dot strategically to break the blocks and move to the next levels.
Wooden Blocks: Tactically remove that comes in your gameplay and earn the high score.
Black Magic Color Dot: Destroy them quickly, before they generate additional blocks.
