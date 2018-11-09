Air Purification Equipment Market in US is Driven by Growing Health Concerns Regarding Air Pollution

|

9 November 2018

The U.S. Air Purification Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 12.76 billion by 2025. The growth is primarily driven by growing health concerns regarding air pollution in the region. Increasing number of patients diagnosed with lung disorders such as asthma in young children as well as young adults is expected to drive the demand for air purification equipment’s over the forecast period. Additionally, rapid industrialization, specifically in manufacturing sector has led in discharge of toxic gasses in the open air which has degraded the outside air quality in major U.S. states hence fuel in product demand. Availability of cost-effective air purification systems for residential proposes coupled with growing awareness regarding air pollution is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Change in lifestyle coupled with the increasing spending on elite home appliances is one of the major driving factor for the growth.

Stringent regulations regarding emission of gaseous discharge from various industries has led to the rise in demand for air purification systems in past few years and this trend is expected to continue over the coming few years. Regulatory bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) monitors the gases discharged by the industries. The agency has also formulated standard guidelines regarding the amount and quality of discharge which is allowed to be released in open air. All the industries under manufacturing sector are bound to comply with the guidelines. Such regulations are anticipated to fuel the industry demand.

Particulate air filter segment is likely to grow on account of major demand from pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage industries. Demand for aseptic areas in pharmaceutical companies implement highly efficient air filtration equipment’s in the production facilities. Regular maintenance and replacement of deteriorated components is also one of the major driving factor.

The commercial sector is expected to dominate the air purification equipment’s market in the U.S. on account of increasing commercial buildings in the region. Rapid industrialization confined to commercial spaces is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly expanding hotel & hospitality industry is anticipated to fuel the market as majority of hotels incorporate highly efficient air purification systems across their infrastructures. Residential segment is also projected to grow at a faster pace owing to the growing health concerns within the families regarding lung disorders and rising indoor air pollution in major states in the U.S.

Product development in terms of filter technology has been observed in past few years in the market to create different product and gain competitive advantage in the industry. Majority of the players incorporate HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion & Ozone Generator, and Activated Carbon whereas many other players use combination of filter technologies to improve efficacy of the product. Some of the equipment manufacturers have also developed their own patented technologies to sustain in the highly competitive market. for instance, in September 2017, Honeywell launched a new air filter which uses a pre-filter, HEPA filter and finally a HiSiv Filter which ensures optimum purification of indoor air.

Key players in the market include IQAir, Blueair, Austin Air Systems, and many other players. Manufacturers are concentrating on product development and updating existing products by incorporating features such as smart connectivity and real time air monitoring services with the product. Such features are likely to improve penetration of air filtration equipment’s in residential, commercial as well as industrial applications.

