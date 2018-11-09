Main Menu

Increasing Use Of Robotics And Automation Solutions In The Wood Products Market

The global wood products manufacturing market was valued at around $2 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wood products manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 51% market share. China was the largest country in the wood products manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 25% market share.

