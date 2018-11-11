RF Power Amplifier Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

|

Market Overview:

A radio frequency power amplifier is basically a tuned amplifier which amplifies high-frequency signals that is used in radio communications. In RF power amplifier the frequency occurs at maximum and can change the inductance or capacitance of the tuned circuit. It can also tune over the desired range of input frequencies. There are various classes of RF power amplifier such as Class A, Class B, Class AB and Class C. Global RF power amplifier market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the RF power amplifier was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The growing adoption of consumer electronics in smart phones and tablets is driving the growth of RF power amplifier market drastically. Additionally, emergence of next generation wireless network, such as 5G and proliferating penetration of 4G technology is also expected to boost the growth of RF power amplifiers market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for power efficiency and the boom in Internet of things is expected to boost the overall growth of the market.

However, the high costs associated RF Power Amplifiers and large size & high power consumption acts as primary restraints which is expected to hamper the the growth of RF Power amplifiers over the forecast period.

Market Players:

NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Pte. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., and II-VI, Inc. are some of the prominent players in the RF power amplifier market.

Market Segmentation:

The RF power amplifier market is segmented on the basis of frequency, raw material, type and application. On the basis of applications, the RF power amplifier market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, and medical among others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to the boom in internet of things.

Further, on the basis of type the RF power amplifier market is divided into solid state RF power amplifier and vacuum tube RF power amplifier. Solid state RF power amplifier is expected to dominate the market majorly due to technological advancements and solid state RF power amplifier are replacing vacuum tube RF power amplifier.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Medical

Others

Market segmented on the basis of frequency:

<10 GHz

10-60 GHz

>60 GHz

Market segmented on the basis of Type:

Solid State RF power amplifier

Vacuum Tube RF power amplifier

Market segmented on the basis of Raw Material:

Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Gallium Nitride

Silicon Germanium

Others

Market segmented on the basis of region: