A Mysterious Castle Was Found by Fortnite Players

|

Following the cube event in Fortnite, the latest mystery appeared. Fortnite fans discovered that if you look close you could see a castle in rifts. If you look at one from exactly the best angle, an image of what appears like a fantasy-type castle starts to emerge.

Among the Rifts with the mysterious castle inside can be located near Wailing Woods inside the fairly new underground bunker. According to PCGamesN, should you maneuver about stated Rift just proper so that the shards line up properly, a higher fantasy castle becomes visible, or at the least one thing that looks like a higher fantasy castle.

Looking closely, there seems to become all the classic markings of a fantasy castle: towers with pointed rooftops, flags, and arching gates. The image is notably a bit blurry even though, so it really is difficult to make out the finer specifics, but that’s in all probability due to the fact the Rift is displaying something from a various universe.

As PCGamesN points out, the surrounding of the castle looks like it might be from a snowy planet, which possibly suggests it is a tease for any holiday-themed winter map that might just apparently come with a new castle.

As you could know, last year, the game added a layer of snow for the globe for Christmas as well as other December holidays, but that’s about it. Nonetheless, the game has gotten much more well known and ambitious with its in-game events due to the fact — just look at Halloween 2018 in comparison to Halloween 2017 — so it wouldn’t be surprising if the map gets a more fleshed out snowy overhaul and some new places.

All of that may be to say, players have no clue what it could imply, even though speculation and theories are rampant, certainly. Whatever it is, it really is likely nothing at all. Epic Games have grown to be the masters of a tease, and when anything like this occurs in Fortnite, it’s typically just the commence of anything much bigger.

We will continue to update news and guides about Fortnite here, keep in mind that there are some cheap Fortnite Boosting for sale on U4GM.