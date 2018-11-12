Autonomous Drilling Systems For Safe And Efficient Drilling

|

Autonomous drilling systems are being implemented by the copper mining industries to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity. This technology is being used to accurately identify drill location and drill production blast holes more effectively using advanced leveling technologies. Blasting can also be monitored from remote locations, thereby significantly reducing safety and health concerns. For example, BHP Billiton is using Pit Viper 271 rotary blast hole drill rigs for its mining operations in Western Australia.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE COPPER MINING GLOBAL MARKET AT $71 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-fifth of the global copper mining market.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/copper-mining-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, mining support companies are increasingly opting for 3D modeling technologies which reduce costs of discovery, improves prospecting and facilitates focused exploration. A geological 3D modeling tool provides computerized illustrations of earth crust based on geological and geophysical observations made on earth surface and earth crust. It also provides detailed mapping and visualization of structural data of prospective mining zones and supports companies in resource estimation of mines, thus aiding the stakeholders to better interpret the data. This technology enhances discovery efficiency and improves exploration success rate. For instance, BRGM, a leading geological exploration based in France, carried out 3D geological modeling at Gardanne coal basin.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=178&type=smp

CODELCO was the largest player in the copper mining market, with revenues of $12 billion in 2016. In 2016, Codelco’s growth strategy was to reduce capital expenditures from $25 billion to $18 billion. In 2017, Codelco planned for an underground expansion of its Chuquicamata mine to optimize mineral handling. The company will be investing $4 billion for the underground mine expansion to be completed by 2019.

The copper mining industry includes companies carrying out activities such as developing mine sites and preparing copper ores and recovering copper concentrates through precipitation, leaching and elector wining copper ores.

Copper Mining Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info