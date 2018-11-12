Main Menu

Soak in the Sun at The Resort Sundowner Pool Party

November 12, 2018

Soak yourself in the sun as you splash in the pool and shake your leg to the beats of eclectic music by famous celebrity DJ’s Holy C, Master Mario and A-Ron. Explore the fun activities at the party by the cranky beat’s effects and hip-hop beats blend with the perfect cocktail. So, be ready to experience the ecstatic moments.

What: ‘Sunday Sundowner Pool Party’
Where: The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai

When: Sunday, 18th November

Time: 1:00 to 7:00 pm

Call: 9503095053/ 9819877316

