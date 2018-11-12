Soak in the Sun at The Resort Sundowner Pool Party

|

Soak yourself in the sun as you splash in the pool and shake your leg to the beats of eclectic music by famous celebrity DJ’s Holy C, Master Mario and A-Ron. Explore the fun activities at the party by the cranky beat’s effects and hip-hop beats blend with the perfect cocktail. So, be ready to experience the ecstatic moments.

What: ‘Sunday Sundowner Pool Party’

Where: The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai

When: Sunday, 18th November

Time: 1:00 to 7:00 pm

Call: 9503095053/ 9819877316