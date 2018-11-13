Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market worth 22.34 Billion USD by 2020

|

The report “Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market by Systems & Solutions (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Connected Logistics, Security, Energy Analytics, IoT Platform, Energy Management), by Application (Oil & Gas, Mining), by Services & by Regions – Global Forecast to 2020”, define and segments the market on the basis of systems and solutions, network technologies, services, applications, and regions. Systems and solutions include predictive maintenance, platform, security, connected logistic, compliance and risk management, energy analytics, intelligent energy management, mobile workforce management, and field surveillance and monitoring.

IoT Energy market is driven due to rising demand for increased operational efficiency and security against rising cyber-attacks and is expected to grow from USD 7,598.6 Million in 2015 to USD 22,347.0 Million by 2020. North America is expected to lead the IoT in Energy market in terms of market size during the forecast period. MEA is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stakeholders

The stakeholder’s for the report includes:

• IoT in Energy Platform Vendors

• IoT Service Providers

• Energy Platform & Analytics Vendors

• System Design & Development Vendors

• System Integrators/Migration Service Providers

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Training & Education Service Providers

• Support & Maintenance Service Providers

• Smart Energy Technology Solution Vendors

• Resource Mining Technology Solution Vendors

• Network Service Providers

“Study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market energy segments to focus in next two to five years for prioritizing their efforts and investments”.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the IoT Energy market to forecast the market size and analyse the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

• Systems and Solutions:

o Predictive Maintenance

o Platform

o Security

o Connected Logistic

o Compliance and Risk Management

o Energy Analytics

o Intelligent Energy Management

o Mobile Workforce Management

o Field Surveillance and Monitoring

• Network Technologies

o Cellular

o Satellite

o Radio

o Others

• Service

o System Integration

o Professional Service

o Support and Maintenance

• Applications

o Oil and Gas

o Mining

• Region

o North America

o Europe

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Asia-Pacific (APAC)

o Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the client’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North America IoT in Energy market into U.S. and Canada

• Further breakdown of the Asia Pacific market into India, China, Australia, and others

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Vendor Landscaping

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OHhJtg

The IoT in energy terminology is used to define the implementation of the IoT-based technology solutions and associated services into the various applications of oil & gas, and mining sector. The solutions are primarily aimed at achieving the integration of machines and intelligent data analysis to enhance the operational efficiency targets being set by the energy companies. It also improvise the analytics-based decision making, by diminishing the threats and vulnerabilities of market by using efficient tools and techniques. It imparts benefits to the various end-to-end needs, such as increase in overall operational efficiency, cost-cutting in productivity, optimization of supply chain, diminishing the energy trading risk factors, and data privacy and security, of all the affiliated industries spanning across the entire energy industry value chain.

The rise in security concerns against cyber-attacks and demand for increased operational efficiency is expected to drive the IoT in Energy market in the coming years. As a result, solution providers are shifting focus towards IoT security solutions to safeguard the connected devices. IoT based solutions are further enabling companies to increase operational efficiency. Advancement in next generation sensors is another major driving factor of the IoT in Energy market. However, lack of skilled labors and increasing concern about data security and privacy acts as a restraining growth factor of the market.

Furthermore, the IoT in Energy market is still in the growing phase. The vendors in the IoT in Energy market are AGT International, Carriots, Cisco, Davra Networks, Flutura, IBM, ILS Technology, Maven Systems, Northwest Analytics, SAP, Symboticware, and Wind River.

Network technologies have been segmented into cellular, satellite, radio, and others. The services have been segmented into system integration, professional service, and support and maintenance. In addition, the report classifies the market into the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts that the global IoT in Energy market is expected to grow from USD 7.59 Billion in 2015 to USD 22.34 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period. In the current scenario, North America is expected to be the largest market on the basis of market size and technological advancements.

Browse 130 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/iot-energy-market-251659593.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com