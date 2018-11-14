Main Menu

Akshaya Patra’s Beneficiaries Visit BIAL – Air Vistara Team & Live on Radio City 91.1FM.

| November 14, 2018

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Akshaya Patra arranged a visit to Kempegowda International Airport for its beneficiary children in Bengaluru, Karnataka, in association with Air Vistara. This visit gave these children the real-time experience of the procedures followed by passengers in an airport.

Also, Radio City 91.1FM with RJ Nethra held a live interaction with Akshaya Patra beneficiaries to celebrate the occasion.

