Akshaya Patra’s Beneficiaries Visit BIAL – Air Vistara Team & Live on Radio City 91.1FM.
On the occasion of Children’s Day, Akshaya Patra arranged a visit to Kempegowda International Airport for its beneficiary children in Bengaluru, Karnataka, in association with Air Vistara. This visit gave these children the real-time experience of the procedures followed by passengers in an airport.
Also, Radio City 91.1FM with RJ Nethra held a live interaction with Akshaya Patra beneficiaries to celebrate the occasion.
