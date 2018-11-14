Essential Kitchen: A Trusted Name for Kitchen Renovations

|

A Cape Town based company Essential Kitchen has always aimed to serve as the ultimate kitchen renovation and remodelling partner to its clients. They are specialists is designing, manufacturing and installing customised kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

The Company boasts of excellence and superior quality of work, utilising only the best brands of appliances and the finest quality materials. They are determined to ensure that the client’s taste, and preferences are catered to. Thus, they provide a wide range of choices when it comes to design styles and finishes, ranging from minimalistic and modern looks to more antique/classic ones.

Services offered by Essential Kitchens:

1. Bathroom Renovations: Essential Kitchens employ their in-depth knowledge in the field of renovations to create an ideal bathroom, using only the best quality materials and workmanship. They offer bedroom cupboards in a variety of styles and finishes. Providing designing, renovation and installation of cupboards, they serve as the ideal destination for all bathroom remodelling needs.

2. Bedroom Renovations: Essential Kitchens prides itself on its high-quality and excellent bedroom remodelling services. Essential Kitchens offers a broad range of custom styles for the bedroom such as contemporary and modern bedrooms. With their vast knowledge and polished craftsmanship, they also provide the option to have the bedroom cupboards tailor-made according to the specific needs and taste of the customer.

3. Kitchen Remodelling: Essential Kitchens offers various kitchen remodelling and renovation services, tailored according to the needs, budget and preferences of their clients. They offer different types of kitchen styles and finishes, including modern, contemporary, antique and classic. Recognising the importance of customer satisfaction, their designers provide the best solution to realise the client’s wishes in the available design options, space and budget.

4. 3D Kitchen Designing: The Company offers a specialised kitchen remodelling service – 3D Designing. The designers at Essential Kitchens have more than 6 years of experience on a software program that allows the clients to see how the kitchen will look when finished. It creates a realistic looking photo of the kitchen, allowing the client to consider each aspect and detail of the kitchen.

For more information, please visit: http://essentialkitchens.co.za/

Contact:

Racecourse Road, Milnerton, Cape Town

7405, South Africa

Tel: 0215511472