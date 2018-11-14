Geo IoT Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

|

November 14, 2018: Geo IoT is anticipated to move well beyond simply the ability to determine proximity for commerce and various retail applications. Longer term, presence detection and location determination will be a critical aspect of IoT privacy, security, and preference management for both consumer and industrial applications.

Today, IoT is a billion-dollar market and is growing continuously. There are various drivers which is supporting the Internet of Things market growth. Industrialization, concept of smart cities, automation, smart manufacturing, smart communication and several others are key part of the IoT which helps the market to grow. IOT helps the companies to achieve the maximum efficiency which they have been working, helps the countries to maximize their communication system and provide seamless experience by offering advance and latest technologies. Concepts of smart homes where an individual can control the smart appliance from any place on earth with a smartphone is only can be achieved through help of IoT where all the appliances have smart sensor deployed in it and are connected with the information grid.

In 2017, the global Geo IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Geo IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geo IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Air-Go

Bosch Software Innovations

Cisco System

CloudTags

Elecsys

ESRI

Estimote

Insiteo

Kontakt

Navisense

Nanotron Technologies

TruePosition

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Connected Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

