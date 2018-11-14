Main Menu

Godrej Platinum Okhla New Delhi 9810047296

| November 14, 2018

Godrej Properties welcomes you to its Godrej Okhla to enjoy the lavish and modern lifestyle for the home seekers. This new project covers 5-acres of luxury group housing in Okhla that will have 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments. It means no matter, how big is your family; these homes have been designed for small to big families with lots of amenities and location benefits.

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987

http://godrejokhladelhi.srkresidency.com/

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Western Clothes Is just not In Fashion – It can be Fashion

Not only are western clothing designs very romantic, they’re also a staple in today’s fashionRead More

Dry Laundry Detergents Market : Global Forecast Over 2024

Dry laundry detergents are widely used as cleaning agents to dry clean several household productsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *