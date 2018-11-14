Godrej Platinum Okhla New Delhi 9810047296

|

Godrej Properties welcomes you to its Godrej Okhla to enjoy the lavish and modern lifestyle for the home seekers. This new project covers 5-acres of luxury group housing in Okhla that will have 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments. It means no matter, how big is your family; these homes have been designed for small to big families with lots of amenities and location benefits.

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987

http://godrejokhladelhi.srkresidency.com/