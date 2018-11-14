Netherlands Frozen Food Market is Driven by Changing Lifestyle and Consumer Preferences for Frozen Foods

|

14 November 2018, Netherlands Frozen Food Market is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to grow further over the forecast period. Increasing employment and working women are among the factors driving the growth of frozen ready meal in the country. Changing lifestyle, consumer preferences for frozen is anticipated to boost market for frozen food produce over the projected period. Furthermore, hectic schedule and increasing work burden leads to less time for house chores such as cooking food which in turn is projected to boost the demand for frozen food products market in the projected period. Convenience, flavor, and high nutritional value compared to fresh food products makes frozen food popular among consumers. Availability of varieties of flavors and increasing popularity of Italian dishes have made frozen pizza popular in the country.

As people in the Netherlandss mostly preferred organic and domestically produce food, the market players are increasing awareness regarding frozen food category and are also focusing on adding nutritional value to cater larger population. Rising awareness regarding healthy and nutritious foods is anticipated to create more demand for frozen vegetables in Netherlandss frozen food market. Increasing investment by food giants for new product development and extension of existing brand with added benefits are the factors expected to boost the market for frozen food market in the near future. For instance, Dr Schar introduced gluten free and healthy frozen pizza brand.

Browse Details of Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/netherlands-frozen-food-market

Offline distribution channels such as supermarket, hypermarket, and small stores has dominated the frozen food industry owing to the prevailing penetration of supermarket in rural areas. Presence of wide food choice, food comparison capabilities, and convenience offered by online retailer is anticipated to boost the online distribution channel over the projected period.

Leading companies in this market are adopting new product development and technological innovation strategies to sustain in competitive environment and expand their presence in the market. Frozen food products are largely undifferentiated in the Netherlands which makes it more difficult to retain buyers and manufacturers to compete through pricing and consumers brand loyalty. As Dutch people prefer healthier and gluten free products, companies are focusing on providing healthier and gluten free products to increase their market penetration and food offerings. For instance, in 2017, Dr Schar introduced gluten free and healthy frozen pizza brand Schar.

Hexa Research has segmented the Netherlands frozen food market report based on type and distribution channel:

Segmentation by food type, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million) • Frozen ready meals

• Frozen fish/seafood

• Frozen meat

• Frozen pizza

• Frozen potato products

• Frozen bakery products

• Others

Segmentation by distribution channel, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million) • Offline

• Online

Key players analyzed: • Oerlemans

• Duca Frozen Food

• West Food Group

• Permira

• Dr. August Oetker KG

• Unilever

• Royal Cosun

• 3F Frozen Fish Food

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/food-and-beverages-industry