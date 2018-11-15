Actress Angela Krislinzki looks fabulous in her latest photoshoot
Actress Angela Krislinzki looks fabulous in her latest photoshoot
Angela krislinzki, who blew us with her dance moves in her new single “Naina” with Ankit tiwari looks fabulous in her Latest photoshoot
Angela knows how to balance out glamour with earthiness and the classy.
Wearing a traditional dress with glittery on it, winged eyeliner and an attitude to boot, Angela is a picture of confidence.
