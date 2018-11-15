Australia Professional Hair Care Market Size, Future Scope 2023

|

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Australia Professional Haircare Market – By Categories (Coloring, Perming & Straightening, Shampoo & Conditioning and Styling); Sales Channel (Back Bar and Take Home) & By Company 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the growing demand for hair coloring products to cover grey hair. Growing urbanization and the willingness to spend on professional hair care products are the other factors that enhance the growth of the market.

Highlighting of hair is a major style trend followed by many people, especially younger people in salons. Australians are becoming more beauty and personality conscious, leading to a trend where people visit salons for services such as hair coloring. Consumers are preferring natural and Ammonia free coloring products such as Aveda and Kevin Murphy which are gaining popularity as they do not damage the hair. L’Oreal, Wella, Goldwell & Schwarzkopf Professional are the international brands in the Australian Professional Haircare Market.

Selected Analysis in the full Report:

The cosmetic industry growth is enhanced by household consumption expenditure on cosmetics, perfumes, soap products and other toiletries. The industry is quite competitive and consumers are on the lookout for multiple functionalities in cosmetic products. Australians are now choosing high-quality premium mass consumer products as a replacement for professional cosmetic products. Recently, there has been a growing demand for organic products in the Australian beauty industry.

To access the report content, click here: https://industryarc.com/Report/7391/australia-professional-hair-care-market-report.html

Anti-aging cosmetics are creating a niche segment in the aging section of Australia. Health and beauty products are now being sold online.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

•Increasing demand for hair coloring products to cover grey hair is propelled by the aging population in Australia. This factor drives the growth of the Australian Professional Haircare Market. Frequent hair coloring and straightening of hair have resulted in growing sales for functional hair care products.

•Women and men in the age group of 20-40 are witnessing problems about changes that are due to aging such as grey hair, hair loss, loss of hair strength and thinning hair. This increases the frequency of visits to the salons for coloring and treatment services such as protein treatments.

•Australia with 89.2% of the urbanized population, exhibits a huge growth for the demand and willingness to spend on professional hair care products as consumers are more interested in improving their visual appearance.

Key players of the Australia Professional Haircare Market

The key players of the Australian Professional Haircare Market are L’Oréal Group, PROCTER & GAMBLE CO., and Kao Corporation. L’ Oreal Group is the largest cosmetic company which manufactures cosmetics related to hair color, skin care, sun protection, makeup, perfumes, and hair care. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO deals with products such as cleaning agents, pet food and personal care products. It recently announced the end to end innovation hubs in Beijing and Singapore. Kao Corporation manufactures products such as cosmetics, foods, baby care, and feminine products, healthcare products, detergents, etc.

Australia Professional Haircare Market report is segmented as below

A. Australia Professional Haircare Market By Revenue

1. Australia Professional Hair Care Market Overview

1.1. Trends

2. By Product Category (Key Developments & Segment Share Analysis)

2.1. Coloring

2.2. Perming & Straightening

2.3. Shampoo & Conditioning

2.4. Styling

B. Australia Professional Haircare Market By Distribution Channel

1. Direct

2. Distributor / Wholesalers

3. Others

C. Australia Professional Haircare market By Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. L’OREAL GROUP

2. PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.

3. KAO CORPORATION

4. HENKEL AG & Co, KgaA

5. NAK

6. Company 6

7. Company 7

8. Company 10+

What can you expect from the report?

The Australia Professional Haircare market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Apiculture Market Size by Product Categories

2. Apiculture Market trends

3. Apiculture Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End-user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Merges & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country-level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Apiculture Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

