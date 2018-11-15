|

Blendcolours has specialized in colors and chemicals for over 30 years and has none a robust position in pigments and agrochemicals in India and worldwide. we have a tendency to area unit developed and tested to Black Masterbatch Manufacturers India, masterbatches performance and created to exacting producing parameters. No masterbatch manufacturer “gets” color the way we do. Blendcolours manufacturing top quality masterbatches and color & additive concentrate for the industry. Masterbatch may be a focused mixture of pigments and/or additives encapsulated throughout a heating method into a carrier rosin that is then cooled and delve a granular form. Masterbatch permits the way or to color raw chemical compound economically throughout the plastics producing process.

Our comprehensive range of Black masterbatches is used extensively throughout the plastics industry. With properties such as UV protection, improved processability, and consistency with enhanced compound properties (such as stiffness, impact resistance, tear and puncture resistance), you can give your customers the specific attributes they need for their application, in a customized, cost-effective solution that ensures compliance with relevant regulations.