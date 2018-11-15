Copperplate Printing Ink Market In-Depth Research Report by Top Key Players and Demands

|

15th November, 2018- Copperplate Printing Ink Market displayed high growth in forecast period. The copperplate printing ink sales falls under intaglio printing inks market. Intaglio print typically signifies cutting grooves into a printing plate where the grooves can be a fraction of a mm wide. The plate is covered in ink and ink is wiped of the surface of the grooves but traces of ink remains in grooves. When a paper is placed on the plate, the etchings are transferred from the plate onto the paper. Applications include use of printing ink in postage stamps and currency notes.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Copperplate Printing Ink in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Copperplate Printing Ink market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Flint Group

Sakata INX

TOYO Ink LLC

Sun Chemical Ltd.

T&K TOKA Co. Ltd.

Wikoff Color Corp.

ALTANA

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent-borne Ink

Waterborne Ink

Oil-based Ink

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food and Medicine Packaging Printing

Cigarette Packaging Printing

Paper-Based Printing

Other Application

Thus, intaglio print making techniques resemble image imprints whereby image is imprinted onto the plate and later transferred onto a paper after the surface area holds on to the ink. This is how copperplate makes itself valuable by creating tears or incisions onto the surface of the plate. An incision or a deep scar on the plate surface is made by etching, engraving, drypoint, aquatint or mezzotint. Collagraphy, a method of binding materials to a hard substrate and going on to be intaglio inked is an enhanced application of copperplate printing ink market. The process of linking the print to the metal plate could take on several process hues and they may be etching, or engraving

Segmentation of copperplate printing ink market by product type includes solvent borne, water borne and oil-based. Segmentation of copperplate printing ink industry by application includes food and medicine packaging printing, cigarette packaging printing, paper-based printing and other application. A combined intaglio and photographic process is called photogravure whereby smooth continuous tones of photography was kept back but prints were unmistakably different form ordinary prints, Here prints were developed using a chemically-etched copper plate. This gave rise to photographic image to be printed on regular paper that can make it to the picture albums or books.

By region, segmentation of copperplate printing ink market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The key players in the copperplate printing ink market include Flint Group, Sakata INX, Toyo Ink LLC, ALTANA and Huber Group.

