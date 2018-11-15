Elision Announced to Offer Call Center Solution Philippines with Integration Service

|

The Philippines has the largest call center industry. The agents are trained well to assure they deliver the best ROI for the companies that outsource projects to the call centers in the Philippines. However, many of these call centers uses the VICIDial customization to run their call centers. To help these call centers in the Philippines with better proprietary software, Elision has announced to offer the best call center solution Philippines. This call center solution is specifically designed to meet the custom need of the call centers in the Philippines. Also, the company has assured to keep its price budget friendly for the Filipino call centers.

The announced call center Philippines has all required features such as,

• Dashboard

• Live Call View

• Different call routing rules

o Skill based routing

o Idle agent routing

o Advanced call distribution

• Disposition

• Predictive dialer

• Auto dialer

• Manual dialer

• Whisper

• Barge-in

• Call Controls

o Mute / Un-mute

o Park and pickup

o Call transfer

o Call forward

o Blind call forward

• Conference

• Reports

• And more

The company has also announced to offer additional add-ons based on the need of the call centers in the Philippines, which can help in increasing the business by improving agent productivity and customer satisfaction.

The company has also announced to offer some value added integrations at affordable rates to the Filipino call centers. The spokesperson of the company shared details on the best integration offered by the company which is briefed below:

Web Phone Integration

The company has developed a WebRTC solution for call centers to remove the need for additional hardware and software, i.e., web phone. This web phone can be integrated within the WebRTC solution and can be used as an integral part of the call center solution Philippines. This helps in increasing agent productivity as well as it reduces the infrastructure capital and maintenance cost remarkably.

Web form integration

The call center solution Philippines can be integrated with any web based form such as, an inquiry form. Once the form is integrated with the call center software, the process of lead feeding on the call center solution will be automated. It means all information that gets filled in the web form will automatically get added in the call center solution Philippines. These leads can be mapped to the campaigns and calling campaigns can be run to increase lead conversion ratio.

Call Center CRM Integration

The company also announced to offer integrating the call center solution Philippines with any open source or custom call center. Once the call center CRM integration is performed, it will streamline processes and increase data accuracy and efficiency. Also, it provides a feature called single sign on. It means the agent needs to sign in within a single system to use the features of both of these solutions which will save a lot of time and increase agent productivity.

