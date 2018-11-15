Main Menu

Government Sets Up State of-The-Art National Data Repository

| November 15, 2018

The Government has set up a state of -the- art National Data Repository. At the DG Carbons Roadshow programme in Abu Dhabi Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan stated that it is a database of all the geo-scientific data of hydrocarbon resources in the country.

