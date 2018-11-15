I admire Kangana as she speaks her mind : Celebrity life coach Chaya Momaya !
With Life coach Chaya Momaya it’s all about the dressing sense, apt mannerisms and ettiquettes.
She has also groomed the A listers of corporate and film world, given complete successful image makeovers and launched several luxury brands.
Recently when asked about the people she really admires from the Bollywood film industry she was quoted saying this about Kangana Ranaut. She said, “I admire Kangana Ranaut as she speaks her mind and takes a stand”.
