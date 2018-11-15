Military Boots Market Share, Market Size, Market Trends and Analysis 2018-2025

|

15th November 2018 – Global Military Boots Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. The military footwear usually comprises hard leather and at times waterproofed leather with grip and stability to the ankle. Besides, the military boots are available as cold weather boots, jungle boots, shallow water boots, and desert boots.

The demand for military boots is growing due to raise in precautionary and safety measures in the defense sectors. At present, the major opportunity for the military boots’ manufacturers is introducing composite plastics toes. The composite toe is capable of preventing the soldiers from extreme shock and withstanding it. The ongoing trend constitutes boots’ development with a combination of nylon, rubber, and leather. Rubber provides comfort to the soldier, nylon helps in ventilation, and leather protects soldier’s feet from diverse environmental conditions. This development is projected to propel the market in the coming years. By product type, the military boots market is classified as the parade ground boots, combat military boots, magnum boots, and so on.

The “combat boots” are specifically designed for being worn during combat training or combat. At present, several manufacturers are making use of nylon side panels to improve ventilation as well as comfort level that is taken from the civilian hiking boots. “Parade ground boots”, as the name suggests, are developed for outing on during performing any drill as a purpose of training or marching. The “magnum boots” come across as a combination of parade ground and combat boots as they could be worn both – in battlefield and during drills. By application, the military boots market is segmented into “for wearing into battle”, “for official functions”, and so on.

Based on geography, the military boots market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa. North America does hold the largest share in the military footwear market. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing manufacturing regions for military boots. Massive R&D is ongoing in India, Japan, and China for developing leather, rubber, and nylon blended military shoes. The key players of military boots market are Belleville Boot Company, McRae Footwear, Coats, Yangzhou Liren Industry Co. Ltd, Iturri, MAGNUM, China WestWarrior Footwear Co. Ltd., TacticalGear, Altama, Xccent, Indian Armor, YDS Boots and J.H. 3515 Military Boot Factory.

