Robotics And Automation Resulting In Better Metal Products

Many metal and mineral manufacturing companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE METAL PRODUCTS MARKET AT $3 TRILLION IN 2017.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for metal additive manufacturing is growing worldwide, especially in countries such as Germany, Japan, China, and India. This is primarily due to increasing consumer demand for lightweight, faster, and fuel-efficient automobiles, which drive the demand for metal additive manufacturing. Metal additive manufacturing is a 3D printing technology used to manufacture the final product by stacking layers of material, and then polishing for a seamless appearance.

Gibraltar Industries was the biggest player in the metal products market, with revenues exceeding $1 billion in 2016. Gibraltar strategy focuses on increasing its value by investing in growth initiatives, providing innovative products & excellent service to its customers, increasing its operational efficiency, as well as adapting its business strategy to changing market conditions.

The metal products market includes establishments primarily engaged in nut, bolt, spring, wire, boiler, tank, shipping, architectural, structural metal, cutlery, hand tool manufacturing. This industry also includes forging, stamping, coating, engraving, heat treating and allied activities.

