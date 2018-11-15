Smart Parking Market to reach a market size of $7.8 billion by 2024
According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Parking Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The RFID market would dominate the Global Smart Parking Market by Technology by 2024. The Ultrasonic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Commercial Smart Parking Market by Region 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The Security & Surveillance market dominated the Global Smart Parking Market by Application 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Smart Payment System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The License Plate Recognition market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/smart-parking-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Smart Parking Ltd., IEM SA, Amano Corporation (Amano Mcgann, Inc.), Urbiotica S.L., IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, Swarco AG, and Dongyang PC, Inc.
Global Smart Parking Market Size Segmentation
By Technology Type
RFID
Ultrasonic
Others Solution
By End User
Government
Commercial
By Application
Security & Surveillance
Smart Payment System
License Plate Recognition
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Smart Parking Ltd.
IEM SA
AMANO CORPORATION (AMANO MCGANN, INC.)
URBIOTICA S.L.
IPS Group Inc.
Klaus Multiparking Systems
Swarco AG
Dongyang PC, Inc.
