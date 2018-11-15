Tailor Made Exclusive Cruises From Super Yacht In Dubai

|

Super Yacht Dubai

Umm Seqeim 2

Fishing Harbour Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 55 693 1948

Email: info@superyachtdubai.com

Join an exclusive tailor made cruise from Super Yacht in Dubai. Available in private, corporate and shared cruises it will be a memorable and impressive sailing event that is the best way to experience business and pleasure, all at once.

The exclusive cruises are designed for complete enjoyment for families and friends on a luxury yacht with a crew fulfilling their every need. Occasions of all nature can be celebrated aboard a yacht or it can be just a day spent with loved ones.

Corporations looking to impress their clients and stakeholders can book a corporate cruise that mixes business with pleasure. They can host impressive events on a private luxury yacht in Dubai complete with 5 star catering, exceptional crew and non-stop entertainment. It can be a casual or elegant event, it is the perfect way to entertain clients and establish business relationships.

Shared cruises is another way to enjoy being on a luxury sailing yacht. Be a special guest and indulge in the luxury on-board. There is nothing more extravagant than Dubai a city that boasts it fortune making it the ultimate dream destination. The luxury yacht will sail across the United Arab Emirates, visiting beautiful locations where beauty, wealth and rich history collide.

The Head of Super Yacht in Dubai was quoted as saying, “Explore the seas dotted with stunning islands and make it the perfect and enjoyable holiday by sailing away on a yacht charter in Dubai. Cruise around the coast and enjoy the fabulous stop-offs where you can have some delicious food and drinks”.

He further states, “If you are looking for the ideal luxury charter holiday, we offer some of the best charter deals and specials. It is all about having an exciting adventure aboard a luxury yacht. No hotel or villa will give you the freedom you get on a yacht chartering service. It is a freedom that comes with endless possibilities of adventure”.

About Us

Super Yacht is a dynamic yacht charter company in Dubai, offering luxury, comfort and adventure. We have a passionate team that will warmly welcome you aboard and let you have a once in a lifetime experience. We are dedicated to creating a hospitable and safe atmosphere whether you are out on a romantic cruise, day out with family, celebrating a birthday, sightseeing or adventure sailing. We want to deliver the best that marine leisure has to offer. For more information, visit our website on http://www.superyachtdubai.com.