Competitors Analysis of Auto Ventilated Seats Market Market from 2017 to 2027: Future Market Insights.

In the recent years, automobile market has grown significantly in terms of sales, with considerable growth in the luxury cars segment. This is one of the reasons why the global auto ventilated seats market is also expected to witness gradual growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for luxury cars, increasing disposable incomes, and technological advancements in seat ventilation feature to be offered with mid-size and economy cars. According to the newly published report published by Future Market Insights, “Auto Ventilated Seats Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027),” the global auto ventilated seats market is expected increase from US$ 5,931.50 Mn in 2017 to US$ 10.63 Bn by 2027 end, representing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2027. This increasing revenue growth is attributed to continuous adoption of seat comfort features, and increasing number of luxury cars throughout the globe. Moreover, increase in the number of aftermarket providers is also supporting the growth of this market.

Global Auto Ventilated Seats Market- Drivers: The global market for auto ventilated seats is witnessing growth due to high adoption of seat comfort features across all categories of passenger cars. Increasing focus on comfort-driven experience and rising demand for transport. Increasing vehicle population and enhanced driving performance.Manufacturers focusing on manufacturing noise free auto ventilated seats.Preference of ventilated seats due to risk of injuries due to heated seats. High demand for comfortable transportation modes.New technologies and upgrading material supplied by automotive manufacturers

Global Auto Ventilated Seats Market- Forecast by End User: This segment includes two segments such as OEM and Aftermarket. OEMs segment is anticipated to witness high market attractiveness index over the forecast period. In terms of value, OEMs segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global auto ventilated seats market during the forecast period. In 2017, OEMs segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,755.30 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global Auto Ventilated Seats Market- Forecast by Fan Type: On the basis of fan type, global auto ventilated seats market segmented into radial fans and axial fans. In terms of value, axial fans segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global Auto Ventilated Seats market during the forecast period. Axial fans segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In 2027, radial fan segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,328.0 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global Auto Ventilated Seats Market- Forecast by Vehicle Type: On the basis of vehicle type, global auto ventilated seats market is segmented into economy cars, mid-size cars, and luxury cars. Mid-size cars segment is expected to register moderate Y-o-Y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.

Global Auto Ventilated Seats Market- Forecast by Region: Seven regions have been covered in this report – North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. North America is projected to be the most attractive market in the global Auto Ventilated Seats market during the forecast period. APEJ market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. In 2017, North America market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,808.92 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global Auto Ventilated Seats Market: Key Players: Adient PLC, Bharat Seats Limited, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Continental A.G., Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, LLC., ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia SA, Gentherm Incorporated, I.G. Bauerhin GmbH, Kia Motors America, Inc., Laird, PLC, Lear Corporation, Magna International, Inc., NHK Seatings of America, Inc., Sitech Sitztechnik GmbH, TACHI-S CO., LTD., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, TS Tech CO., LTD., and Woodbridge Foam Corporation are some of the competitive landscapes in the global auto ventilated seats market.

