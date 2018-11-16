Demand Analysis of Leisure Boat Market Analysis by Top Vendors, Trade Overview and Development up to 2015-2025

|

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Leisure Boat” Market. This comprehensive report provides a holistic approach to the market growth with a detailed and precise analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the “Leisure Boat” market worldwide along with the key trends and latest technologies, playing a prominent role in the Leisure Boat Industry growth over the forecast period.

Global Leisure Boat Market to reach USD 54.51 billion by 2025. Global Leisure Boat Market valued approximately USD 35.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the market are fluctuating economic situations, a rise in consumer disposable income across the world and booming tourism sector. A Leisure Boat is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sportsmanlike recreation. They are also used for holidays, for example on a canal, river, and waterway, lake, in an archipelago or coastal area and are usually kept on marinas.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Leisure Boat market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Also, development policies and plans are talked about manufacturing procedures and cost structures. This report additionally states import/export, supply and utilization figures and cost, value, income and gross edge by region (United States, Europe, China and Japan, India, South East Asia), and different areas can be included.

To estimate the global market size for Leisure Boat market and other related sub markets, combination of top-down and bottom approach was used. Key players as well their shares in the market were identified through secondary research and validated by conducting primaries interviews from industry experts, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors among others. The percentage shares and breakdown have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary research. The report also focuses on the consumption, production, sales price, and capacity analysis in different geographies.

Global Leisure Boat market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

The key manufacturers profiled in the study include:

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Avon Marine, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc., Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Chaparral Boats, Inc., Baja Marine, Brunswick Corporation, Carlisle Paddles Inc., Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats Inc., and so on.

Market Segment & Sub Segment can be divided into :

By New Leisure Boat:

Motorized



o Yacht



o Personal Boats



o Outboard Boats



§ Non-Motorized



o Canoes



o Kayaks

By Used Leisure Boat:

Motorized



o Yacht



o Personal Boats



o Outboard Boats



§ Non-Motorized



o Canoes



o Kayaks

By Equipment:

IoT Sensors



o Voltage Meter



o Temperature & Motion Sensor



o Water Detection Sensor



§ Telematics Solutions



§ Boat & Yacht Monitoring Solutions

By Regions:



§ North America



o U.S.



o Canada



§ Europe



o UK



o Germany



§ Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



§ Latin America



o Brazil



o Mexico



§ Rest of the World

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Important Points From Table of Content Covered In Report:

Chapter 1. Global Leisure Boat Market Definition & Scope



1.1. Research Objective



1.2. Market Definition



1.3. Scope of The Study



1.4. Years Considered for The Study



1.5. Currency Conversion Rates



1.6. Report Limitation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



2.1. Research Process



2.1.1. Data Mining



2.1.2. Analysis



2.1.3. Market Estimation



2.1.4. Validation



2.1.5. Publishing



2.2. Research Assumption



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



3.2. Key Trends



Chapter 4. Global Leisure Boat Market Dynamics



4.1. Growth Prospects



4.1.1. Drivers



4.1.2. Restraints



4.1.3. Opportunities



4.2. Industry Analysis



4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model



4.2.2. PEST Analysis

& More..

https://www.excellreports.com/product/aerospace-defence/global-wireless-in-flight-entertainment-w-ifes-market-size-study-by-aircraft-narrow-body-wide-body-regional-jet-by-fitment-retro-fit-line-fit-by-hardware-by-technology-and-by-regional-fo/

