Europe Corrugated Box Market Outlook To 2022- Ken Research

|

The report titled “Europe Corrugated Box Market Outlook To 2022 – By Box Type (Die-Cut, Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope box, Corrugated Tray, Corrugated Corner Pads), By End User (Foodstuffs, Corrugated Board Converters, Agricultural Produce & Fresh Food, Beverages and Others)” provides a comprehensive analysis on the Europe corrugated box demand and supply gap. The report covers introduction and genesis, market size by revenue, segmentation by type of box (B Flute, BC Flute, E Flute and Others), by end user (FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by Countries (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and Others), by type of box (Die-Cue and Others). The report has mapped out major players including Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, International Paper, Mondi, West Rock, Saica, Model, Dunapack Packaging, Palm Verpackungs gruppe). The report also covers value chain analysis, investment model to set up a corrugated box plant in Europe, Government regulations, buying decision parameters and snapshot on Kraft paper market.

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for kraft paper manufacturers, corrugated box producers, e-commerce merchants, investors, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Europe Corrugated Market Size and Overview:-

Total shipments of corrugated box including non-EU members have increased at a small pace in the last 5 years. Factors such as aggregating demand for fresh food and beverages, home & personal products, electronic goods, logistics application, increasing consumer awareness towards sustainable packaging and growth of the e-commerce industry has led to a gradual progression in the corrugated box demand in Europe during the review period.

Various companies have been expanding their reach with rise in manufacturing capabilities within Europe and abroad. For instance, in 2017, DS Smith acquired Interstate Resources and entered the US corrugated market. The market has been consolidating primarily due to increased margin pressure and amalgamated consumer base. Major countries witnessing growth in this market include France, Italy, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom and Turkey.

Market Segmentation:-

By Type of Box: In 2017, die cut type of box has contributed the most to the total number of shipments in Europe. Die cut corrugated boxes facilitate a swift, safe and easy way of packaging. They are customized according to the shape of goods which has to be stored in to the end users. Other type of boxes includes slotted, full telescope box, partial telescope box, corrugated tray often used for display purposes, corrugated corner pads used for product support and cushioning.

By End User: In 2017, Foodstuffs segment has dominated the Europe corrugated market in terms of usage. The segment has led the overall market due to enormous prerequisite of the foodstuffs to be packed, stored and transported to different locations for consumption, within and outside Europe.

Corrugated board converters have accounted for the second largest shipment contribution. Agriculture segment followed Corrugated Board Convertors category. With the increase in agricultural produce, the demand for corrugated packaging has increased. In 2017, beverage segment followed the agriculture segment in Europe corrugated market. Major beverage manufacturers include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken Holding, Diageo, SAB Miller, Carlsberg, Pernod Ricard and others.

By Type of Flute: In 2016, B-Flute has contributed the maximum share in terms of shipments. It has good cushioning, stacking and printing and is generally used in food packaging, retail packaging, die-cut inserts, beverage trays, wrap around blank, glass-to-glass pack, slip-sheets, point of purchase displays and customized print packaging. After B Flute, BC-Flute has contributed the most in terms of shipments, as it combines the properties of both B-flute and C-flute. It is double walled and is supposed to be very thick. C-Flute is generally used in shipping cartons, corrugated box displays and is often used in packaging glass products, dairy products and furniture. E-flute is a substitute of green packaging and is environment friendly. Micro-Flute has contributed minimal share in terms of shipments. Other types of flute include K, D, O, G, Aand combined flutes.

By Regions: Germany has dominated the Europe corrugated box market. Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and Electronics industries are the major industries present in the country and hence, demand for corrugated boxes from these industries is high. Italy followed Germany in terms of contribution to the corrugated box market in Europe. Metals, agro-foods, textiles and plastics industries are the major industries present in the country and hence demand for corrugated boxes from these industries is high. France was also a major contributor to the overall market. Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, textiles and chemical industries are the major industries present in the country and hence demand for corrugated boxes from these industries is high. Other contributing countries include Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Romania, Sweden, Hungary, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway.

Competitive Landscape:-

Europe corrugated box market is fragmented in nature and is at a growing stage. Market is dominated by players including DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, Mondi, WestRock, Saica, Model, Dunapack packaging and Palm Verpackungsgruppe. The market is set for consolidation as the large players are acquiring small players to increase their presence and revenue throughout and outside Europe. Mergers and acquisitions have been common in the considered space and are expected to prevail in the times to come. Corrugated box manufacturers compete with each other on the basis of different parameters such as price, products offered, manufacturing facilities, number of box plants, number of paper mills, clientele, machinery, reach and presence.

Future Analysis and Projections:-

There is no substantial surge in the growth of the corrugated box market in Europe. Expansion of various industries such as foodstuffs, beverages, agricultural produce & fresh food, consumer appliances, textiles, chemicals and related products and others has been anticipated to be the prime reason to push the market forward. The trend of using lighter containerboard will continue to be popular in the packaging market. There would be shift in nature of market from fragmented towards consolidation. Moreover, trend of green packaging will be in demand and the companies will produce recyclable products. Paper price inflation is expected to continue in Europe until the prices match the global value.

Key Segments Covered:-

Type of Box:- Die Cut, Others: Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope box, Corrugated Tray, Corrugated Corner Pads

Type of End User:- Foodstuff, Corrugated Board Converters, Agricultural Produce, Fresh Food

Beverages, Others

Type of Flute: – B Flute, BC Flute, C Flute, E Flute, Micro Flute, Others

Regions:- Germany, Italy, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Romania, Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, Norway

Key Target Audience:-

Manufacturers of corrugated boxes

Importers and exporters of corrugated boxes

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of corrugated boxes

End users

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2012-2017

Forecast Period – 2018-2022

Companies Covered:-

Grigeo

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

International Paper

Mondi

WestRock

SAICA

Model

Dunapack Packaging

Palm Verpackungsgruppe

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Europe Corrugated Box Market Introduction

Europe Corrugated Box Market Size

Europe Corrugated Box Market Segmentation by Type of Box (B Flute, BC Flute, E Flute and Others), by end user (FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by Countries (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and Others), by type of box (Die-Cue and Others).

Snapshot on Europe Kraft Paper Market

Competitive Landscape In Europe Corrugated Box Market

Company Profiling For Major Players In Europe Corrugated Box Market

Investment Model To Set Up A Corrugated Box Plan In Europe

Government Regulation In Europe Corrugated Box Market

Buying Decision Parameters From End User Point

Europe Corrugated Box Market Future Outlook And Projections

Analyst Recommendations

Macroeconomic Factors in Europe corrugated box market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/europe-corrugated-box-market/170611-100.html

