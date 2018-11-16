Hydrogen Cyanide Market Analysis with Global Business Opportunities Assessment with Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis 2025

|

Hydrogen cyanide (HCN) is a chemical compound with the chemical formula HCN. It is a colorless, extremely poisonous and flammable liquid that boils slightly above room temperature, at 25.6 °C.

This report focuses on the Hydrogen Cyanide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An important driver of the hydrogen cyanide market is the demand for manufacturing of sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide, used in the mining of silver and gold. Another key driver of the hydrogen cyanide market is its increasing use in production of adiponitrile, which is the precursor to manufacture nylon 66. However, a major restraint the hydrogen cyanide market encounters is the highly toxic nature of the compound, which makes it difficult for transportation or storage.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen Cyanide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Invista

Butachimie

Evonik

INEOS

DowDuPont

Adisseo

Cyanco

Cornerstone Chemical

Sterling Chemicals

CSBP

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kuraray

Sumitomo Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Liquid

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Gas

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Acetone cyanohydrin

Adiponitrile

Sodium cyanide

DL-Methionine

Cyanuric chloride

