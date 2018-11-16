Nutrivo Brings Their Passion For Supplement Manufacturing To Business Optimization With BatchMaster

|

Offering turnkey production-to-promotion solutions of nutritional supplements, Nutrivo, LLC has selected BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics GP to optimize their manufacturing process. This experienced, family-owned business with ultra-modern facilities is focused on blending and packaging nutritional powders and required a process manufacturing ERP solution that could keep up with their growth. Through their leadership, Nutrivo management was able to pinpoint the top process manufacturing ERP solution for Microsoft Dynamics GP which addresses their specialized, nutritional, recipe-based requirements. Nutrivo will use BatchMaster to optimize their production planning and scheduling functions and to shift to a single business platform.

