Virtual Reality To Enhance Amusement Parks Experience

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D computer generated environment which can interact with a person whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL AMUSEMENTS MARKET TO GROW TO $300+ BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the amusements market in 2017, accounting for above $100 billion or half of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, theme parks are now creating walk-through versions of popular movies and TV shows to offer unique experience to customers. Amusement and theme parks are offering games, rides and shows based on popular movie franchises, TV shows, and video games. This service being offered by theme park operators enables visitors to closely experience their favorite characters. Major theme parks with blockbuster worlds include, Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Island of Adventure, Star Wars Lands at Disneyland Florida, Toy Story Land at Walt Disney Studios Park in France, and Shrek and Madagascar Lands at Universal Studios Singapore.

Walt Disney Parks And Resorts was the largest competitor in the amusements market in 2017, with a revenue of $18.4 billion for the financial year 2016. Walt Disney Parks and Resort’s growth strategy aims to attract more visitors by launching new attractions and entertainment in its theme parks. The company is in the process of adding a Star Wars attraction at its parks in Orlando and Anaheim, California. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is also adding an Iron Man attraction and constructing a new hotel in its park in Hong Kong.

The amusements market includes establishments involved in providing facilities for recreation, amusement, gambling activities and operating sports teams, clubs, or leagues involved in playing games for recreational purposes. It includes companies offering participant games and sports facilities. Establishments using transportation equipment to provide recreational and entertainment services are not included in this industry.

