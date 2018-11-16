Main Menu

weddings

| November 16, 2018

Newlyweds’ final moments before fatal helicopter crash captured on video

“We sent them off with something that they will remember,” said Jacob Martinez, who helped with the couple’s send-off and filmed the video. “It chokes me up because I saw them get in the helicopter, which seemed to be fine.”

The newlyweds, William Troy Byler and Bailee Raye Ackerman Byler, both 24, took off just after midnight Sunday. The helicopter crashed minutes after they left their family and friends.

“I can’t put into words how you go from a happy ending to a tragedy,” Martinez said, KENS reports.

Uncategorized No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Smart Home Solutions Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 20.4% CAGR During 2017-2025

Persistence Market Research presents a structured analysis of the various trends, challenges, opportunities, growth driversRead More

Industrial DeNOx Systems and Services Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2026

The global industrial DeNOx systems & services market was valued at around US$ 18 BnRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *