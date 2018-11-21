Global Temperature Sensor Market Key Players Analysis, Production Capacity and Future Projections till 2025

|

21th November 2018 – Global Temperature Sensor Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user industry and geography. Temperature sensor is an electronic device used in measuring temperature via an electrical signal. The term Temperature states about the degree or intensity of heat present in a substance. These sensors can be applied across various systems to measure the heat released and prompt the end-user.

Temperature sensors encompasses a wide range of applications across several industries such as electronics, automotive and manufacturing. These sensors are available in different forms with their unique applications for instance, integrated circuit (IC) temperature sensor are used in electronic applications to detect the heat released.

Request a Sample Copy of Temperature Sensor Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/temperature-sensor-market/request-sample

Rising demand for high performance sensor instruments, technological advancements, rising innovation, growing trends of security and surveillance, growth in consumer demand for electronics, rising intervention by government for environmental and safety concerns are some important market drivers in the temperature sensors market. Temperature sensors are in heavy demand coupled with loads of constraints such as lack of skilled professionals and high cost of operation and devices are some of the barriers that hamper the growth of temperature sensors market.

On the basis of product type, the temperature sensor market is classified as temperature sensor IC, bimetallic temperature sensor, thermistor (negative temperature coefficient (NTC) and positive temperature coefficient (PTC)), thermocouple, resistive temperature detector (RTD), infrared temperature sensors, fiber optic temperature sensors, remote temperature sensor, MEMS based temperature sensors, and wireless based temperature sensors and so on.

Across various industries such as petrochemicals, process and metal industries thermocouples are the most commonly used sensor elements due to their ease, user friendliness and instant response to temperature changes. Hence to inspect the prototypes pertaining to mechanical and electrical apparatus mainly used for manufacturing purpose, thermocouples can be readily used. Therefore, these sensors are expected to hold a major share of the market in the forecast period.

On the basis of end user industry, the temperature sensor market is classified as process industry end user and discrete industry end user. The segment “process industry end user” is further segmented into oil & gas industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, advanced fuels industry, metal industry, food & beverage industry, power generation & alternative generation industry, glass industry, plastics industry, refining industry, pulp & paper industry, water & wastewater industry, cement industry, agriculture industry and so on.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

ABB

Honeywell

Maxim Integrated Products

Siemens

Danaher Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

TE Connectivity

Emerson Electric

Panasonic and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Thermocouple

Semiconductor-Based Sensors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Semiconductors Sector

HVAC Sector

Healthcare Sector

Automotive Sector

Aerospace and Defense Sector

Access Temperature Sensor Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/temperature-sensor-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Temperature Sensor in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Visit Our Blog: https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com