Ramky discovery city brings you the first cluster villa community in Hyderabad

| November 21, 2018

Ramky Discovery City, is proud to present to you the first cluster housing community in Hyderabad, India! The Huddle brings back the warmth of a close-knit community existence that once formed the essence of neighbourhood living.
This uniquely, planned cluster villa housing community project, featuring premium villas surrounded by verdant greenery, promises a lifestyle that is infused with the spirit of community. Part of a large integrated township, The Huddle -the first cluster villas community of Hyderabad, India, is positioned close to the reserve forest and boasts lush green landscapes and open parks.
Located on Srisailalam Highway, ORR-Exit 14, Ramky Discovery City, The Huddle is close to Hyderabad International Airport, E-city, Adibatla IT Hub & Aerospace Park and well connected to all parts of the City.
With amenities such as a 24X7 multi-level security system, hydro-pneumatic water supply, power backup for each unit, a gym, a half basketball court, etc. you have all you could want, right at your fingertips!
RERA Approved – The Ramky Discovery City Huddle Villas Community have been approved by Real Estate Regulation Act. The RERA number for The Huddle is P02400000023 (http://rera.telangana.gov.in/)

