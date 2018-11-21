System on a Chip (SoC) Industry Research Report 2018 with Capacity Production & Growth Rate Overview

|

A System on a Chip or SoC is a microchip designed for electronic devices and holds all the necessary electronic circuits and parts required for a given system.

Growing demand for the consumer electronic devices are need of power efficient devices are driving the market of System on a Chip whereas changing technological environment and government rules are some of the major restraint to the market.

The worldwide market for System on a Chip (SoC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the System on a Chip (SoC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

Intel

Freescale Semiconductor

Toshiba

MediaTek

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Digital System

Analog System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global System on a Chip (SoC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe System on a Chip (SoC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of System on a Chip (SoC), with sales, revenue, and price of System on a Chip (SoC), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of System on a Chip (SoC), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, System on a Chip (SoC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe System on a Chip (SoC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

